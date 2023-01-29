Alka Yagnik ranks #1 on YouTube streaming charts, surpasses BTS, Taylor Swift2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Yagnik's versatility as a singer has allowed her to lend her voice to over 7,000 songs in various Indian languages
Alka Yagnik, Bollywood playback heartthrob of the 90s has made a major milestone in the music industry by becoming the most streamed artist on YouTube, surpassing renowned international artists like BTS and Taylor Swift. With over three decades of experience in the music industry, Yagnik has captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful voice and melodic renditions of popular Bollywood songs.
