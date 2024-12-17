Bollywood rapper Badshah landed into legal trouble while en route to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram. According to media reports, the singer was fined ₹15,500 for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The singer was reportedly riding a Mahindra Thar to reach Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram on December 15, of which he was a part.

The entire Badshah convoy, consisting of 3 cars, was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, leading to outrage among social media users.

Reports have suggested that the car did not belong to the rapper and was registered in the name of a youth from Panipat.

Several X users questioned if it was okay for the singer's convoy to drive on the wrong side of the road. They also alleged misbehaviour by his bouncers.

After the post went viral, Gurugram police took notice and issued a challan.

“3 vehicles of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's convoy are going on the wrong side towards Airia Mall, and the bouncers are also misbehaving with the people, but Gurugram police are sleeping,” an X user wrote in Hindi.

To this, Gurugram police replied, “Challan has been generated on 16.12.2024 against wrong side driving according to MV Act.”

What does the MV Act say for driving on the wrong side ? Under the MV (Motor Vehicle) Act 2019, driving on the wrong side of the road is a punishable offence under Section 184 (dangerous driving) and Section 194D (wrong side on one-way roads).

