Bomb alert: A bomb threat was emailed to four Noida schools prompting swift action from local authorities, Noida police informed on February 5. According to a statement by the Noida police, the bomb threat was sent to Step by Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School, and Mayoor School.

After the information was received, the police informed that immediate checking was done everywhere by different police, bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad, BDDS team.

It further informed that the situation is normal now and many school have also started their classes. The Noida police added that the email is being analysed by the cyber team.

Previous bomb threat incidents On February 4, two private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city were evacuated after they received bomb threats through emails, which later turned out to be hoax. Due to the bomb threats and the resulting search operations, an examination of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) being conducted in one of these schools was affected and a practical exam in another school was postponed, the police and school authorities said as reported by PTI.

In Karnataka, a private school in the city received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, following which the students were evacuated, police said as reported by PTI. An intensive search was carried out on the school premises, and it turned out to be a hoax, they said. "A private educational institution in Kalaburagi city received a threat email. As soon as the institute informed us, local police arrived at the scene and evacuated the students. We immediately deployed an anti-sabotage team along with a bomb detection and disposal squad to thoroughly inspect and sanitise the area," Kalaburagi police commissioner Sharanappa S D told PTI.

13 people arrested for hoax bomb threats to airlines in 2024 The government on Monday said 13 people were arrested in 2024 in connection with hoax bomb threats to airlines. According to data shared by the civil aviation ministry in the Rajya Sabha, a total of 728 bomb threats were received by airlines and of them, 714 were received by domestic carriers. Among the Indian airlines, IndiGo received the highest number of bomb threats at 216, followed by Air India (179), Vistara (153), Akasa Air (72), SpiceJet (35), Alliance Air (26), Air India Express (19), and Star Air (14).