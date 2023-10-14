France's Palace of Versailles shut, tourists evacuated after bomb alert

A bomb alert was sounded on October 14 at the historic Palace of Versailles, located in Versailles commune that is close to the French capital of Paris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visitors present at the palace were evacuated by the local authorities and security personnel, and the site was shut down till further orders.

Clips shared on social media showed the visitors hurriedly moving out as alarm bells rang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alert was issued after an anonymous message related to the bomb threat was received online, news agency AFP reported, citing sources privy to the matter.

This came hours after the Louvre Museum in Paris was evacuated and shut down due to “security reasons".

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Louvre is frequented by 30,000-40,000 tourists from across the world, as it features masterpieces like the iconic Mona Lisa.

The closure of the Louvre and Palace of Versailles comes a day after France raised the level of alert following the murder of a teacher in the country's northern city of Arras.

The teacher, who taught France at a school, was fatally stabbed while another teacher and a security guard were left injured. The attacker, as per the reports, was identified as 20-year-old Mohamed Mogouchkov, a Russian national of Chechen origin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The French probing agencies are investigating the case as an act of terrorism. The incident came amidst tensions being reported between France's Muslim and Jew communities, over the war that has erupted between Israel and Hamas. Police officials, however, said the case could not be linked with the issue of Middle East.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!