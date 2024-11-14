Bomb alert! Mumbai Airport gets new threat; Nagpur-Kol flight makes emergency landing | What we know so far

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller on Wednesday afternoon, who alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.
Another flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. The plane is currently being checked at the airport and further probe is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore.
An unidentified person called the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, and specifically mentioned a person named Mohammad who was allegedly carrying explosives on a flight from Mumbai to Azerbaijan, stated reports.
(more to come…)
