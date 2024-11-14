Bomb alert! Mumbai Airport gets new threat; Nagpur-Kol flight makes emergency landing | What we know so far

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller on Wednesday afternoon, who alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.

Another flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. The plane is currently being checked at the airport and further probe is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore.