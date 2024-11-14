Bomb alert! Mumbai Airport gets new threat; Nagpur-Kol flight makes emergency landing | What we know so far

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller, warning of a passenger with explosives

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Mumbai Airport gets bomb threat; Nagpur-Kol flight makes emergency landing
Mumbai Airport gets bomb threat; Nagpur-Kol flight makes emergency landing

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller on Wednesday afternoon, who alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.

Another flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat. The plane is currently being checked at the airport and further probe is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kirtan Rathore.

Mumbai Airport bomb threat

An unidentified person called the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, and specifically mentioned a person named Mohammad who was allegedly carrying explosives on a flight from Mumbai to Azerbaijan, stated reports.

(more to come…)

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 10:27 AM IST
