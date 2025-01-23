Security was upped at Tuticorin Airport in Thoothukudi of Tamil Nadu after a bomb threat was received in an e-mail. Acting on the bomb threat email, the Tuticorin Airport authorities conducted a security sweep at the airport and sniffer dogs were brought in.

Passengers are being checked in intensively at the airport, the administrative office of the Tuticorin Airport said. Nothing has been found yet.

This is the second bombing threat alert in past two hours on January 23. Earlier in the day, a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai received a bomb threat, police said.

Acting on the bomb threat email, emergency response teams were dispatched to the school. "The local law enforcement, along with an explosive detection team dispatched to launch a thorough investigation at the school to ensure the safety of the students and staff," said Mumbai Police.

Just last week, Delhi Police had apprehended a juvenile for sending hoax bomb alerts to Delhi schools, solving the series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools.

The Delhi Police later claimed that the juvenile is linked to an NGO that supports a political party which had voiced support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Special CP Law & Order Madhup Tiwari said the juvenile, a Class 12 student, had been sending the bomb alerts to Delhi schools since the beginning, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the education being provided to the students.