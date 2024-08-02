Delhi school in Greater Kailash area receives threat via email; police say ’legal action initiated’

An email was received at a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow up the school with a bomb, Delhi Police informed on August 2 as reported by news agency ANI. According to the police, the email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the school yesterday. The police added that nothing has been found in the investigation and legal action has been initiated.
