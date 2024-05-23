Bomb scare at Delhi colleges: Lady Shri Ram College, Sri Venkateswara College receive threat calls
Bomb scare at Delhi colleges: Two Delhi University colleges, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, received threat calls on Thursday.
Days after a number of schools and hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats, two Delhi University (DU) colleges received threat calls on Thursday, May 23. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that bomb threat calls were received at Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and Sri Venkateswara College in the capital city, sending alarm bells ringing in both the colleges. Fire tenders and Delhi Police officials have been rushed to the spot, the DFS said.