Days after a number of schools and hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats, two Delhi University (DU) colleges received threat calls on Thursday, May 23. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that bomb threat calls were received at Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and Sri Venkateswara College in the capital city, sending alarm bells ringing in both the colleges. Fire tenders and Delhi Police officials have been rushed to the spot, the DFS said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The principal of the college received a message about a bomb in the afternoon. She instructed us to make rounds and keep an eye on the surroundings. Police and bomb disposal squad reached the college and conducted search operations, but nothing was found from the premises," security guard of Lady Shri Ram College Prem Sagar Pandit told PTI.

Just a day ago, the Delhi Police said the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a bomb threat mail. Two fire tenders, the dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams were deployed at the spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bomb scare at Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and Sri Venkateswara College at the Delhi University comes days after several schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru received bomb threats via email, triggering panic. However, all threats turned out to be hoaxes.

On May 21, Delhi Police officials had said that the bomb threat emails received by around 150 schools in Delhi-NCR early this month are suspected to have been sent from Hungary's capital, Budapest.

The police were investigating the IP address used to send the e-mails, besides the sender and origin of the mail, to unravel the conspiracy and motive behind the bomb hoax that resulted in panic across Delhi-NCR. The officials said an initial probe has led to the suspicion of a "deeper conspiracy" hatched by a terror group during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, adding that the threat mail could have been sent by an ISIS module. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In April, the High Court requested a detailed status report from the Delhi government regarding these incidents in private schools.

On May 17, the Delhi Police submitted a status report to the Delhi HC regarding the recent hoax bomb threats in the national capital. They mentioned deploying five bomb disposal squads and having 18 bomb detection teams stationed across each district, IGI airport, railway stations, and metro areas.

