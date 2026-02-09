Bomb scare at 10 Delhi schools: Emails threatening explosion received between 8:30 and 9:00 am

Multiple Delhi schools on Monday received bomb threats via email. According to Delhi Police, fire teams and bomb disposal squads, along with dog squads, were rushed to the spots. A total of ten schools are on alert since the bomb threat emails were received between 8:30 am and 9:00 am on 9 February, PTI reported.

As many as three South Delhi schools have received bomb threats till now. These threats triggered panic and massive security concerns as schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.

"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," PTI qoted a DFS official as saying.