Business News/ News / Bomb scare in Mumbai! Police receive threat of blast ahead of New Year, investigation underway

Bomb scare in Mumbai! Police receive threat of blast ahead of New Year, investigation underway

Livemint

  • Mumbai Police Control received a threatening phone call about possible blasts in the city. Investigations have been conducted but nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Mumbai Police receive threat of blast ahead of New Year, investigation underway

Ahead of the New Year, the Mumbai Police on 30 December received a threatening phone call at around 6 pm where the caller claimed that there would be blasts in the city.

Police have started investigations at several places but till now nothing suspicious has been found.

The Mumbai police is currently trying to find out the details of the caller.

(More details awaited)

