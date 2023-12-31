Ahead of the New Year, the Mumbai Police on 30 December received a threatening phone call at around 6 pm where the caller claimed that there would be blasts in the city.
Police have started investigations at several places but till now nothing suspicious has been found.
The Mumbai police is currently trying to find out the details of the caller.
