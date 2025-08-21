Bomb threat at five Delhi schools, police and fire teams rush to spots

Six schools in Delhi, including Andhra Education Society Sr. Sec School of Prasad Nagar, BGS International Public School of Dwarka Sector 5, Rao Man Singh Sr. Sec. School of Chhawla, Maxfort School of Dwarka Sector 1 and Indraprastha International School of Dwarka Sector 10, received bomb threats on 21 August. Delhi Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot when learnt about the incident.

“Nothing suspicious found so far,” NDTV quoted the police as saying.

This comes after two days of nearly 50 schools in the national capital receiving such warnings through e-mail, which were later termed “hoax”.

Threatening mail to Delhi schools on 20 August "We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras," the mail stated.

It also sought money transfer to an Ethereum address, or within 48 hours, the bombs would be exploded.

The mail further read, “Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorizers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now.”

Bomb threats to Delhi schools on 18 August At least 32 schools across the national capital received bomb threats on Monday, sparking widespread panic and leading to the evacuation of students. Between 7:30 AM and 12:25 PM, Delhi Fire Services said they received threat alerts from 32 schools, all triggered by emails warning of potential bombs on campus.

In response, multiple teams from Delhi Police, including the bomb disposal and dog squads, were immediately deployed to the affected schools. Comprehensive search operations were carried out at each location. After thorough inspections, authorities confirmed that all the threats were hoaxes.