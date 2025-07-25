Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; both turn out to be hoaxes, say cops

Police on Friday received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) though a thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious, an official said.

The call, which was received at the main control room of Mumbai police this afternoon, was classified as a hoax, he said.

"Another call was also received claiming the blast would take place at 6:15pm. A probe has found both calls were made by the same person. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said.