Bomb scare: Nearly 100 Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats, students evacuated; search on
Bomb threat in Delhi schools today: Several schools in Delhi-NCR received the bomb alert via email. The students have been evacuated. Police have begun investigations.
Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Monday, warning them of bombs on their premises, news agency ANI reported. According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails.
