Bomb threat in Delhi schools today: Several schools in Delhi-NCR received the bomb alert via email. The students have been evacuated. Police have begun investigations.

Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Monday, warning them of bombs on their premises, news agency ANI reported. According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police have initiated search operations following the alerts.

Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, Delhi Public School in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket are among the schools that received the bomb threats, according to ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Bomb threat in Delhi schools LIVE Updates All students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety, police said.

“Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway," ANI quoted Delhi Police.

The principal's Office at Delhi Public School, Noida, issued a statement saying, “[School] has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mother Mary's School in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar is being evacuated, and a thorough check of the premises is underway. A spokesperson from Amity International Schools also said the school has been closed for today till further instructions.

“During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday, till now the mail has been sent to many places, and it seems to be on the same pattern. Date line is not mentioned, and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present, an investigation is being done," Delhi Police said.

Bomb threat appears to be hoax; no need to panic: MHA The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a "hoax", and asked people not to panic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry said.

"There is no need to panic. Mails appear to be hoaxes. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said.

Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but nothing was found. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted a thorough check of all such schools as per protocol," Delhi Police said in a post on X.

Also Read: List of Delhi-NCR schools under bomb threats: Number of affected institutions rises to 100 Threat mail to Delhi schools sent using Russian domain, Cyber Police tracking IP address, location The investigation agencies suspect that the email originated from a server located in Russia, sources said. Sources say a single IP address was used to send the email to all schools, ANI reported,

The Cyber team of the Delhi Police has also joined the investigation. Sources say the initial investigation shows that the email address used to send the threat mail to over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had a Russian domain. However, the Police are yet to ascertain whether the email actually originated from Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

School receives bomb threat email In February of this year, the Delhi Police registered a case following a bomb threat received by the Delhi Police School in R K Puram, in the national capital.

In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, received a bomb threat via email. Police declared the threat a hoax after conducting searches and finding nothing suspicious.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!