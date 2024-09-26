Bomb alert in Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah gets threat on call, probe on

  • Bomb alert in Mumbai: The caller claimed to have placed a bomb inside the dargah and threatened to blow it up

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai has received a bomb threat
Haji Ali Dargah in Worli area of Mumbai, Maharashtra received a threat call on Thursday, September 26. The call was received at the office of the Haji Ali Dargah Trust around 5 pm today in which the caller claimed to have placed a bomb inside the dargah and threatened to blow it up.

According to the initial reports, the caller introduced himself as Pawan and used abusive language and made controversial statements about the Haji Ali Dargah. The caller also claimed that the land, where the dargah stands, belongs to him.

"The caller threatened to shoot and kill those who tried to intervene. He even made some comments to hurt the sentiments of a community,” an officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Bomb squad teams arrived at the dargah and an investigation was launched but nothing suspicious was found on the mosque premises. In a statement, Mumbai police said that “Tardeo PS registered a case against the unknown person and started further investigation.”

A few days ago, an IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted to Nagpur after a bomb threat.

In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E-7308, scheduled from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, got diverted to Nagpur International Airport on Sunday morning due to a bomb threat message on board the aircraft.

"Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments," the IndiGo statement said.

A police official said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft. However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check by security agencies.

On September 7, a flight operated by India's Vistara Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing in Erzurum, a city in eastern Turkey, due to a bomb threat that turned out to be false, Reuters reported, citing the local governor.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBomb alert in Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah gets threat on call, probe on

