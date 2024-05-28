Bomb threats in India: Alarming rise in May 2024; all you need to know

An IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi on May 28 faced a bomb threat at Delhi airport which prompted authorities to move the aircraft to an isolation bay for a thorough investigation. Anti-sabotage checks are being performed, and nothing suspicious has been found.

There has been a growing concern over the escalation of such bomb threats, which not only disrupt daily life but also instil fear and uncertainty among citizens. Forget this year; the month of May alone witnessed a rise in bomb threats right from airports and schools to hotels.

Here's a look at the bomb threats received in India in May 2024

1. Taj Hotel, Airport, Mumbai: On May 27, Mumbai Police, received a threatening call indicating the presence of bombs at both Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. After a thorough search, Police said that “nothing suspicious was found". According to the police, the call came from Uttar Pradesh and the search is underway for the caller.

2. Chennai airport bomb threat, Chennai: As reported by The Hindu, on May 26, the director of Chennai airport received two emails indicating the planting of bombs near the airport and advising the evacuation of passengers from aircraft. Citing sources, the report added that the information was sent to the police and after a thorough investigation, it was found that the emails were hoaxes.

3. Delhi University colleges bomb threat, Delhi: On May 23, two colleges affiliated with Delhi University (DU) received threatening phone calls. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported that bomb threat calls were made to Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and Sri Venkateswara College. Subsequently, the Delhi Police confirmed that the calls were false alarms.

4. Dadar McDonald's threat, Mumbai: On May 19, the Mumbai Police control room received a call threatening a bomb blast at McDonald's in Dadar, Mumbai. According to police, the caller claimed to have overheard a conversation between two individuals discussing plans to "blow up McDonald's" while travelling on a bus. Upon investigation, police did not find any suspicious objects on the spot.

5. Ministry of Home Affairs bomb threat, Delhi: On May 22, the Union Home Ministry’s office in Delhi's North Block received a bomb threat. As per newswire PTI, a police officer mentioned that the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was notified after an officer stationed at the North Block received the threatening email. That threat was also declared a hoax after nothing suspicious was found.

6. Bengaluru Hotel bomb threat: On May 23, three hotels in Bengaluru, including The Ottera, received an email threatening a bomb attack.

7. Delhi-Vadodara Air India bomb threat: On May 15, panic gripped Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's washroom. The flight was searched but nothing suspicious was found. The passengers were then flown to Vadodara on a special flight on Thursday morning.

8. Seven schools in Kanpur bomb threat: Seven schools, including two government-run institutions, received hoax bomb threat emails. The affected schools included Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA School in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, Chintal's School in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines, Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore Estate.

9. Delhi hospitals, Tihar jail bomb threat: On May 14, seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar Jail received bomb threats by email. The police said the emails originated from 'beeble.com', a European mailing service company. The sequence of emails began with Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, north Delhi, contacting at 9:45 am; Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, southwest Delhi, at 10:55 am Hedgewar Hospital in Farsh Bazar, east Delhi, at 11:01 am; and GTB Hospital in Shahdara in east Delhi at 11:12 am. Other hospitals, including Attar Sain Jain Hospital in Keshavpuram, Chacha Nehru Hospital in Geeta Colony and DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar, also received the threat.

10. 50 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat: On May 13, more than 50 schools received bomb threat emails. Notably, schools in Jaipur received these threats on the 16th anniversary of the city's serial bomb blast incident. In 2008, a series of explosions shook Jaipur, resulting in 71 fatalities and 180 injuries.

11. Six Bengaluru Hospitals bomb threat: On May 13, six private hospitals in Bengaluru received a hoax email bomb threat.

12. 20 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport, Northern Railways bomb threat: On May 12, in Delhi, twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office received threats through emails. An official told PTI the threats were from a Europe-based mailing service company 'beeble.com.' The threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-3, Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri's Dada Dev Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj, CPRO building located at State Entry Road in Connaught Place.

13. 36 Ahmedabad schools bomb threat: At least 36 schools in Ahmedabad received emails threatening blasts on May 7. Police said that the emails had been traced to Pakistan. In a press statement, the Ahmedabad crime branch said, “The emails were sent from the ‘mail.ru’ domain, in which a man impersonating himself as Tauheed Liaquat sent them to all the schools to spread fear among voters and Indian citizens."

Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal told PTI, “It is possible that the name was created to spread fear and rumour. But one thing is certain: the mails were sent using the mail.ru domain, and the location was traced to the Faisalabad cantonment area in Pakistan."

14. Mangaluru International Airport bomb threat: Security was beefed up at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email about a bomb scare

15. 150 Delhi schools bomb threat: Over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat e-mail claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises. This triggered massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children. Delhi Public School (Mathura Road), DPS (Saket), Sanskriti School, Amity School (Saket), DAV (Model Town), DPS (Dwarka) and St. Mary School (Mayur Vihar) were among the schools that had received threat emails.

(With inputs from PTI)

