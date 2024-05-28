Bomb threats in India: Alarming rise in May 2024; all you need to know
Several bomb threats were reported across India in May 2024, including at Taj Hotel, Mumbai Airport, Delhi University colleges, and more. Calls were deemed hoaxes after thorough investigations, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures amidst rising concerns.
An IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi on May 28 faced a bomb threat at Delhi airport which prompted authorities to move the aircraft to an isolation bay for a thorough investigation. Anti-sabotage checks are being performed, and nothing suspicious has been found.