NEW DELHI : In what may be seen as a shot in the arm for press freedom in India, the Bombay high court on Saturday stayed some clauses of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, including those that require digital news media and online publishers to adhere to a Code of Ethics introduced by the government this February. The court observed that the said provisions infringe the fundamental right to freedom of speech and also go against the substantive provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2002. The order was in response to a petition filed by Mumbai journalist Nikhil Wagle and the company that runs the news portal The Leaflet.



The Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni, however, refused to stay the rules regarding publishers remaining liable for consequential action for violating any other law in force and those with respect to constitution of an inter-departmental committee as an oversight mechanism over digital media.

Digital news publishers welcomed the order. “The Bombay HC’s stay is definitely a strong move, one that underlines the infringement of freedom of speech by the IT Rules," said Ritu Kapur, director, Quintillion Media Pvt. Ltd, and general secretary of DIGIPUB News India Foundation, a representative body of digital news publishers. “However, we need to challenge these ‘Code of Ethics’ even as ‘guidelines.’ No such guidelines or enforceable codes are within the jurisdiction of the Information Technology Act and the Executive cannot define any such ‘guidelines’ for news media. Self-regulation by news publishers should be the only framework for journalistic ethics," Kapur said.

Siddharth Vardarajan, one of the founding editors of news portal The Wire said the government was attempting to pressgang digital news into an official straitjacket but the court has rightly put a halt to this process.

To be sure, the court noted in its order that dissent is vital for the functioning of any healthy democracy, however, the new 2021 IT Rules “can have a chilling effect on freedom of speech, with a journalist or news publisher having to think twice before criticising the State administration."

However, the rule that remains in force relates to the power of the Centre to block access to content, including in case of Emergency or when it relates to sovereignty of state and integrity of India. Legal experts said that the stay will grant some relief to online publishers from compliance with the Code of Ethics but they could still face penal actions under other laws in force, making them vulnerable for the content they create.



Essentially, the ‘Code of Ethics’ under the IT Rules applied the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable TV(Network) Regulation Act 1995 to digital media. Abhishek Sanyal, partner at legal firm Economic Laws Practice pointed out that the court was of the view that these two guidelines were alien to the statutory regime of the Information Technology Act, 2000. “Further, it observed that the PCI Guidelines have a moral, and not a statutory backing. However, their inclusion in the Rules makes their compliance mandatory. The court held that these Rules transgressed the remit of the rule making power of the government," Sanyal said.

The court was of the view that while the Press Council Act did not envisage anything more than to warn, admonish or censure, the Code of Ethics under the IT Act is in the nature of mandatory compliance, said Pritha Jha, partner at Pioneer Legal. “Therefore, allowing for it could result in a publisher being punished should the inter-departmental committee not be in favour of criticism of a public figure," she added.

In effect, this interim order should certainly be a relief not only for digital media publishers, but also content creators, said Tanu Banerjee, partner, technology, media and telecom, corporate and commercial at legal firm Khaitan & Co. “While some publishers may have put the compliance framework in place already, many entities continue to struggle to ensure compliance given the sweeping effect of the IT Rules, including content creators who had to revisit their creative content for it to remain sellable for digital media," Banerjee said adding that it will be interesting to see the final judgement from the High Court on this matter, “especially their view on the overarching nature of the IT Rules, and the fact that they extend beyond the ambit of the IT Act which is the substantive law under which the Rules are notified."

