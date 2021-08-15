Bombay HC order on IT Rules offers relief to digital publishers

To be sure, the court noted in its order that dissent is vital for the functioning of any healthy democracy, however, the new 2021 IT Rules “can have a chilling effect on freedom of speech, with a journalist or news publisher having to think twice before criticising the State administration."However, the rule that remains in force relates to the power of the Centre to block access to content, including in case of Emergency or when it relates to sovereignty of state and integrity of India. Legal experts said that the stay will grant some relief to online publishers from compliance with the Code of Ethics but they could still face penal actions under other laws in force, making them vulnerable for the content they create.

