Bombay HC refuses to revoke doctor's MBBS admission based on 'false' info: 'National loss'
The petitioner had enrolled in the MBBS course at Sion's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and Hospital in 2012-13 and cited her OBC-NCL Certificate.
Observing that the cancellation of admission may cause loss to India, where the ratio of doctors to the population is low, the Bombay High Court recently refused to revoke the MBBS admission of a doctor who entered a top Mumbai college under the OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate based on false information, reported LiveLaw.