Observing that the cancellation of admission may cause loss to India, where the ratio of doctors to the population is low, the Bombay High Court recently refused to revoke the MBBS admission of a doctor who entered a top Mumbai college under the OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate based on false information, reported LiveLaw.

However, the bench – comprising Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Jitendra Jain – cancelled her Non-Creamy Layer Certificate and reclassified her admission to the Open Category. It also directed the candidate to pay the difference in fees and a penalty of ₹50,000 for false representation, added the report.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets interim medical bail amid money laundering probe

“The Petitioner has completed the course of MBBS and therefore, it would not be proper at this stage to withdraw the qualification obtained by the Petitioner moreso when the Petitioner has qualified as a Doctor. In our country, where the ratio of the Doctors to the population is very low, any action to withdraw the qualification obtained by the Petitioner would be a national loss since the citizens of this country would be deprived of one Doctor", LiveLaw quoted the bench as saying.

“We are conscious of high competition in admission to medical course and we are also conscious about high expenses to be incurred to enrol for the said course under the Open Category. However, that would not justify that the student should obtain the unfair means nor would it justify the action of the parents to be a part of the unfair means for getting the admission under the OBC Category", the court said.

The Bombay High Court was hearing a writ petition challenging the cancellation of the petitioner's admission to an MBBS course based on grounds of an invalid NCL certificate.

ALSO READ: Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Pune court acquits 3 accused, 2 others sent to life imprisonment

According to details, the petitioner enrolled in the MBBS course at Sion's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and Hospital in the academic year 2012-13. She used the OBC category and cited her OBC-NCL Certificate.

However, when an inquiry was initiated against all students admitted under the OBC category, she was found guilty.

Apart from this, the enquiry committee of the medical college found her father's statements regarding marital status and income to be false. He claimed that despite being divorced, the couple resided together for the sake of their children. He also misrepresented his wife's employment status.

After the enquiry report, the college authorities cancelled the certificate on 8 October 2013, which led to the cancellation of the petitioner's admission on 1 February 2014.

Following this, on 5 February 2014, the petitioner approached the High Court and challenged the cancellation of her admission.

ALSO READ: Bharat Forge patriarch refuses to part family wealth with children of estranged sister

“If the medical profession is based on a foundation of false information then certainly it would be a blot on the noble profession. In our view, for that matter the foundation of any student should not be built on the basis of the false information and suppression of the fact", LiveLaw quoted the Bombay HC as saying.

Meanwhile, under interim court orders from February 2014 onwards, the petitioner had completed her MBBS course. But the bench acknowledged the unfair means she used to obtain admission. The bench also directed the medical college to confer her degree under the 'open category'.

BHARAT FORGE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!