Bombay HC's BIG verdict: Aadhaar, PAN or Voter ID alone do not make an Indian citizen

The Bombay High Court has said that possessing documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID is not enough to determine Indian citizenship. The court emphasised that citizenship is determined strictly under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, not through identity documents meant for service access or identification.

What Was the Case in Bombay HC About? The verdict came as the court refused bail to Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar, who the prosecution claims is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally more than a decade ago.

According to the police, Sardar allegedly lived in Maharashtra’s Thane district since 2013 using forged identity documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and even an Indian passport.

Authorities allege he crossed the border without valid travel papers, obtained fraudulent Indian documents, and used them to pose as a citizen.

What Did the Bombay High Court Say? Justice Amit Borkar noted that the Citizenship Act of 1955 is the “main and controlling law” for deciding nationality in India. The Act lays down who can be a citizen, how citizenship can be acquired, and under what circumstances it can be lost.

“Merely having documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID does not, by itself, make someone a citizen of India,” the court ruled. “These documents are for identification or availing services, but they do not override the legal requirements of citizenship.”

The bench underlined the importance of distinguishing lawful citizens from illegal migrants, warning that allowing forged identities undermines national sovereignty and enables individuals with no legal status to wrongfully access benefits meant for citizens.

Why Was Bail Refused to Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar? The Bombay High Court denied Sardar’s bail request, citing ongoing verification of his Aadhaar by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and concerns that he may abscond. Justice Borkar pointed out that the charges went beyond overstaying — they involved deliberate concealment of identity and the creation of forged documents to claim citizenship benefits.

Police also indicated they are investigating whether Sardar’s case is linked to a wider organised network involved in illegal immigration and identity fraud.

What Is the Legal Context? When India’s Constitution was drafted, the country had just undergone Partition, triggering large-scale migration. The framers created constitutional provisions to clearly define who would be considered a citizen at the start of the Republic, and gave Parliament the authority to legislate on citizenship thereafter.

The Citizenship Act, passed in 1955, remains the definitive statute on the matter — and bars illegal migrants from obtaining citizenship through most legal routes.

Aadhaar Can’t Be Accepted As Citizenship Proof: SC Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday endorsed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) view that Aadhaar should not be considered conclusive proof of citizenship, stating that it must be independently verified.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing petitions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral roll.

“The EC is correct in saying Aadhaar cannot be accepted as conclusive proof of citizenship. It has to be verified," Justice Kant told advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for the petitioners, as reported by LiveLaw.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma govt’s CAA directive on Bengali Hindus of Assam sparks row