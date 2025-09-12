Bombay High Court receives bomb threat; premises vacated, heavy security deployed

The Bombay High Court was evacuated on Friday after an email threat warning of a bomb attack was received, leading to a swift suspension of court proceedings and a massive security response. Police teams and bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed to the site, while the entire premises were cleared and sealed off for an extensive search operation.

Advocate Mangala Waghe confirmed the development to news agency ANI, stating, “Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today. So, the court has been vacated. Police are investigating it.”

Hearings Suspended Amid Heavy Security Deployment in Bombay HC Following the threat, Bombay High Court judges, lawyers, court staff, and litigants were instructed to vacate the building as a precautionary measure. All ongoing hearings were suspended, and access to the court premises was restricted while security forces combed the area for any potential explosives.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening email. “We are treating the threat with utmost seriousness. Search operations are being carried out by bomb disposal units, supported by fire and dog squads,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier Bomb Scare at Delhi High Court Creates Panic The incident in Mumbai comes just hours after a similar bomb threat caused widespread panic at the Delhi High Court earlier in the day.

According to sources, an email containing the threat was received by the registrar general’s office around 8:39 a.m. Some judges were informed about the warning while proceedings were underway. As a result, judges abruptly left their courtrooms, with the first wave of evacuations beginning around 11:35 a.m. and continuing until noon.

The Delhi Police said a PCR call was made soon after the threat was received. “We are carrying out search operations. Fire officials along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are present at the spot,” a senior officer confirmed.

Threat Mentions Midday Blast and Judges’ Chambers in Delhi HC The threatening email reportedly contained disturbing details, warning that bombs had been placed in judges’ chambers and courtrooms.

“As a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers,” the email stated, according to sources.

It further claimed that three bombs had been planted across the court complex and ordered everyone to vacate the premises by 2 p.m.