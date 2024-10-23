Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty

  Gangster Chhota Rajan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 23, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of Jaya Shetty.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Gangster Chhota Rajan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 23, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of Jaya Shetty
Gangster Chhota Rajan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 23, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of Jaya Shetty

The Bombay High Court on October 23 granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty.

Earlier, on May 30, 2024, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai had sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed Rajan to furnish a bond of one lakh for the bail. Earlier, Rajan had filed an appeal in the Bombay HC against the conviction. He sought that the sentence be suspended and he be granted bail in the interim.

Who was Jaya Shetty and what was the case all about?

Jaya Shetty, who owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai, was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001. Investigations revealed that Shetty was receiving extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a gang member, and was murdered after he did not comply with the demands for payment.

Will Rajan be out of jail after bail?

Though Rajan has been granted bail in 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty case, Rajan will continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases. Rajan is already serving a life term for the murder of veteran crime reporter J Dey. He is currently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.

(With all inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 12:57 PM IST
