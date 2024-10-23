Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty

Bombay High Court grants bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty

Livemint

  • Gangster Chhota Rajan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 23, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of Jaya Shetty.

Gangster Chhota Rajan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 23, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of Jaya Shetty

The Bombay High Court on October 23 granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan, suspending his life sentence for the 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty.

Earlier, on May 30, 2024, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai had sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed Rajan to furnish a bond of one lakh for the bail. Earlier, Rajan had filed an appeal in the Bombay HC against the conviction. He sought that the sentence be suspended and he be granted bail in the interim.

Who was Jaya Shetty and what was the case all about?

Jaya Shetty, who owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai, was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001. Investigations revealed that Shetty was receiving extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a gang member, and was murdered after he did not comply with the demands for payment.

Will Rajan be out of jail after bail?

Though Rajan has been granted bail in 2001 murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty case, Rajan will continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases. Rajan is already serving a life term for the murder of veteran crime reporter J Dey. He is currently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.

(With all inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.