Bombay High Court rules consensual sex with underage wife as ‘rape’

The Bombay High Court at Nagpur recently ruled that a man can be charged with rape even if he engages in consensual sexual intercourse with his wife who is under 18 years of age.

The judge in its order stated, “In view of the law laid down by the Apex Court, intercourse by the appellant with the victim being his wife would not constitute rape or penetrative sexual assault, cannot be accepted. It needs to be stated that the sexual intercourse with a girl below 18 years of age is rape regardless of whether she is married or not," as quoted by LiveLaw.