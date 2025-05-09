Bomb-like object found in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid India-Pakistan tensions, area cordoned off

A day after Pakistan attacked India with a series of drone and munition attacks along India’s western border, a bomb-like object was found on Friday morning in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, reported PTI.

Advertisement

The local residents noticed the bomb-like object and alerted the police. The Indian Air Force quickly responded, and the area was cordoned off. The army experts were called in to examine and defuse the suspected explosive.

The local police mentioned that the bomb-like object resembled parts of a drone, which was launched by Pakistan over Jaisalmer on Thursday night around 10.30 pm, although the official confirmation is awaited. "It is currently not known if it is live or destroyed," Kotwali SHO Prem Daan told PTI.

The report by PTI stated that a local, Arjun Nath, first spotted the suspicious object near a nursery located in front of Kishanghat under the Kotwali police station area. Acting swiftly, he informed the representative of the Kishanghat Sarpanch, Kalyan Ram, who alerted the authorities.

Advertisement

Also Read | India Pakistan News LIVE: Omar Abdullah meets injured at Jammu hospital

Read More

Bhajanlal Sharma heads high-level meeting: Amid the India-Pakistan tensions, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and coordinate the state’s response, reported ANI.

Orders have been given to heighten security across the state, and the leaves of all government staff posted in border areas have been cancelled.

India foils Pakistan's drone and missile strikes On Thursday night, Pakistan tried to launch fresh drone and missile attacks in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, but all of them were foiled by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian Armed Forces also stopped Pakistan’s attacks, which targeted 15 cities across northern and western India, including key locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Advertisement

The Defence Ministry stated, “The Pakistani military on Thursday night attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.”

The Pakistani attacks took place a day after Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under “Operation Sindoor.”