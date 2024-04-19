Bond Wagers Make Some Hedge Funds Too Big to Fail, IMF Says
A small group of funds has accumulated such large short wagers in the Treasury market that they could destabilize the broader financial system during times of stress, according to the International Monetary Fund.
