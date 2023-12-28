The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla is scheduled for 22 January 22 2024. The ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16, temple officials has said. Ahead of the temple inauguration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has opened the booking for 'aarti' passes in both online and offline mode. There are three type of aarti that are performed during the entire day. Devotees can choose any one from the list and make their bookings accordingly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aarti timings: 6:30 am - Shringar Aarti

12 pm - Bhog Aarti

7:30 pm - Sandhya aarti

It is important to note that attendance at the aarti is restricted to pass holders exclusively. Citing security concerns, Dhruvesh Mishra, the 'Aarti pass' section manager said that only thirty persons are allowed for now to attend each aarti.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, "Aarti is held at three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing government-issued ID cards. Right now, only 30 people can attend aarti with the pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees. This service is free of cost."

How to make an online booking for an ‘Aarti pass’: -Visit the official of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra i.e. srjbtkshetra.org

-Log in using OTP.

-On the homepage click on the ‘Aarti' section

-Now select the date, and type of aarti you wish to attend

-Enter the required details like devotee name, address, photo, mobile number etc

-On your visit to the temple, collect the passes from the counter and proceed to the 'aarti'

On the documents needed for getting the 'aarti' passes, the manager said, "Only four documents are admissible for generating the aarti pass. These are Aadhar card, voter ID, driving licence and passport. Of these, the devotees are required to carry just one. They can show it to the official after receiving their aarti passes."

On whether the passes could be generated free of cost, the section manager said, "The service is the same for all the devotees, whether elderly or young, poor or rich."

Important Instructions for Devotees: -As per the temple's website, no separate Aarti Pass is required for children below 10 years of age.

-The Physical copy of the ID proof declared at the time of Aarti Booking is mandatory for entry into the Temple on Aarti Date.

-A nominal fee is charged for people opting for Wheel-chair Assistant service.

-SRJBTK will send an SMS/Email reminder to the Devotee for attendance confirmation 24 hours before the Aarti.

-To confirm your presence, devotees need to go to Home -> Transaction History -> Select Aarti -> Update.

-The pass can be collected from the Aarti Pass Counter at the Reporting Location.

(With agency inputs)

