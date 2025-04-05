BookMyShow erases Kunal Kamra from platform, all history deleted too; Sena’s Rahool Kanal says ‘keeping it clean’

Hours after Shiv Sena Yuva General Secretary Rahool Kanal wrote to BookMyShow to ‘not provide’ the platform to Kunal Kamra for his future shows, the ticketing platform erased the comedian from its artists' list. Not just this, BookMyShow has also erased all history linked to Kunal Kamra.

Kunal Kamra has been removed from BookMyShow amid an ongoing controversy over his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a comedy show at The Habitat in Mumbai, with multiple FIRs now filed against him.

When Mint searched for Kunal Kamra on BookMyShow, several results with the name ‘Kunal’ appeared, but none included ‘Kamra’.

Search on Kunal Kamra at BookMyShow platform shows no artist with this name

We also looked up one of his past shows, but were met with a ‘Sorry for bug-ging’ message—suggesting that all traces of Kunal Kamra have been removed from the platform.

History of one of Kunal Kamra's shows at BookMyShow

This was confirmed by Rahool Kanal too in his letter to BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani, thanking him for keeping the platform “clean and keeping such artist out of the list of pure entertainment”.

In his letter, the Shiv Sena functionary said, “I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of you team to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing, thank you for even taking him out of the book my show search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental.”

“Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution,” Rahool Kanal said.

The Shiv Sena functionary was arrested and booked along with other workers of the Shiv Sena for allegedly vandalising the studio where Kunal Kamra performed and made the ‘traitor’ jibe, which snowballed into a major row.