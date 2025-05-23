Boom in unlisted NSE shares strains grey market trades
SummaryA sharp 9-10% surge in prices in the past two weeks on growing hopes of listing approval has driven those who committed to deliver the shares from holding back on delivery commitments, say brokers
Mumbai: A sharp rally in the unlisted shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the past two weeks has thrown a wrench into deals, with some sellers backing out from their commitments to deliver shares, leaving buyers empty-handed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story