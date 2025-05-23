Boom in unlisted NSE shares strains grey market trades

Viral Mehta, product lead for private equity at IIFL Capital, agreed that a huge supply-demand gap had arisen in recent weeks. “There is a spurt in demand for unlisted NSE shares in the past two weeks since the company announced the dividend of ₹35 a share," Mehta said. “The huge supply-demand gap, which is driving up prices, is because institutional shareholders are not selling in desired quantities in anticipation of listing announcement, and also because the stock is available at attractive multiples of 35 times forward earnings."