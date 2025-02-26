A team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi successfully performed a rare and intricate surgery to remove two extra lower limbs from a 17-year-old boy. The rare condition, known as an incomplete parasitic twin, occurs when an underdeveloped twin fails to fully form and remains attached to the host twin, relying on the host’s body for survival.

Dr Asuri Krishna, Chief Surgeon at AIIMS, explained to ANI the complexity of the case.

“The parasitic twin was dependent on the host for blood supply, nerve connections, and essential nutrients. The challenge was to carefully identify and separate these connections while ensuring no harm came to the host’s vital organs.” Fortunately, no major internal organs such as the liver or intestines were affected, making the procedure more feasible, said Dr Krishna.

Dr Maneesh Singhal, from AIIMS’ Burn & Plastic Surgery department, described the complications the team encountered.

He said, “The biggest challenge was its size. It was quite large, and imaging through CT scans and ultrasounds showed that it was internally spread. There was also a significant amount of blood—more than 1.5 liters—within the parasitic twin, leading to a sudden loss of blood during the procedure. Fortunately, we encountered no major complications, and the surgery was successful.”

Dr V K Bansal, a professor in the surgery department, recalled their primary concern before the operation.

He shared, “Our primary concern was whether the parasitic limb had any connection to vital organs such as the heart, liver, or intestines, as this would have made the surgery much more risky and complicated.”

After a thorough assessment, the team proceeded with the separation, taking extreme precautions to prevent complications, added Dr Bansal.

Despite the difficulties, the surgery was a success. The teenager is now recovering well and is relieved to be finally living without the burden of extra limbs.

Dr Krishna shared with ANI, “The patient, who is 16-17 years old, is doing very well post-surgery. He was extremely happy with the outcome”

Beyond the medical achievement, doctors reflected on the emotional aspect of the case. Dr. Bansal noted, “It is heartbreaking that the child had to live with this condition for so many years… Our society still struggles to provide adequate support for such cases”