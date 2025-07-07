‘Bowling England out Akash Deep’ song goes viral after Edgbaston win; Internet reacts: ‘Put this as caller tune’

After the historic Edgbaston win, a song paying tribute to Indian cricketer Akash Deep's exemplary performance went viral on social media. A flurry of reactions flooded online as India marked record-breaking 336-run victory over England for the first time in a Test match at the venue.

The caption to the viral post states, “‘Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Akash Deep, bowling England out Akash Deeep’ Our friend with his 🎸 also loves !”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Pain in voice,jyada deep de diya.” Another user stated, “Should i put this as my caller tune?” A third user remarked, “I’m sure you’ll guess the original song.” A fourth comment read, “@akash.deep969 look what u did.” A fifth user replied, “Too Deep.”

How is Edgbaston win special for India Edgbaston win is special for India as the cricket team made record-breaking 336-run victory over England for the first time in a Test match at the venue. Following India's historic win, celebrated Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulated young team India.

Edgbaston win is special as India not only marked their first-ever Test win at Birmingham's Edgbaston but also levelled up the five-match series 1-1. The achievement is noteworthy for another reason as the massive 336 score victory is the highest margin by which India has defeated any team away from home.

Sachin Tendulkar's reaction on Edgbaston win Hailing, Shubham Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant for their exceptional performance, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! @RishabhPant17,@klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings."

The 52-year old legendary cricketer added, “India’s approach was to take England out of this game and force them to play differently, making sure that there would only be 1 winner. What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled. Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root. P.S.: Enjoyed the catch taken by Mohammad “Jonty” Siraj.”

Jay Shah's reaction on Edgbaston win Praising Indian cricket team, Jay Shah said, “An outstanding Test match showcasing the depth and resilience of Indian cricket.”

Jay Shah acknowledged Akash Deep’s 10-wicket haul breakthrough performance and stated, "@ShubmanGill’s 269 & 161 were innings of rare quality, while Akashdeep’s 10-wicket haul marked a breakthrough performance. Valuable contributions from @imjadeja and @RishabhPant17 added to a well-earned team win. Looking forward to the next contest at Lord’s."

Virat Kohli's reaction on Edgbaston win Congratulating Shubman Gill and Team India in a post on X, Virat Kohli stated, “Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”