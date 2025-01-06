Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who was arrested on Monday, January 6, morning over BPSC exam protests, has been sent to jail after he refused to sign the bail bond. The Patna Police had registered a case against Prashant Kishor for holding the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan – a restricted site near Mahatma Gandhi statute. Prashant Kishor was 'forcibly' removed from Gandhi Maidan at 4 am today.

After his arrest, Prashant Kishor was granted bail on the condition that he would not participate in any future protests and a bond of ₹25,000 but the former political strategist refused to sign it.

Prashant Kishor lawyer, Shivanand Giri, said, “I produced the bail petition and after argument, he was granted bail with the condition that he will not indulge in any protests in future and a PR bond of ₹25,000. He did not agree to the condition. So the court said, it did not have the power to review the order and if he doesn't agree to the condition, he can approach higher courts.”