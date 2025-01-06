BPSC Exam Row: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was on granted bail on Monday, hours after he was arrested from Gandhi Maidan in Patna during hunger strike seeking cancellation of the integrated 70th combined (preliminary) competitive test.

Kishor, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since Thursday, was arrested by Bihar Police early Monday morning. Kishor was granted bail by a civil court, according to reports.

A poll strategist-turned political leader, Kishor has been on a fast-unto-death since January 2 at Gandhi Maidan seeking cancellation of the integrated 70th combined (preliminary) competitive test conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, due to an alleged a paper leak.

Kishor was 'forcibly' removed from Gandhi Maidan at 4 am and taken to AIIMS, Patna in an ambulance by the police, the party said. “He was forcibly removed from the hunger strike site at 4 am. He has declined to take treatment and pledged to continue his hunger strike,” the Jan Suraaj team said in a message on its WhatsApp channel.

Why is Prashant Kishor on hunger strike? Sitting under the iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan with scores of students, Kishor has been on a fast-unto-death since January 2.

The Patna administration said that, in accordance with a Patna High Court order, "no dharna can be allowed at a spot other than the designated place in Gardani Bagh.'"

Kishor, and other protestors, has been demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination due to an alleged paper leak.

Jan Suraaj, became a political party in October this year and is expected to contest in all seats of Bihar in the next year's assembly election.

The BPSC Exam row Nearly five lakh candidates had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state for the Combined Competitive Exams. Controversy arose after hundreds of candidates boycotted an exam centre in Patna, alleging a 'paper leak'.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has denied the allegation and deemed it a “conspiracy” to get the exams cancelled—despite re-examination being ordered for more than 10,000 candidates, who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar at the centre of the controversy.