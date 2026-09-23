Brahma AI raises $150 million at $2 billion valuation led by Multiples

Priyamvada C
3 min read23 Sep 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Brahma AI, valued at $2 billion, secured $150 million in funding, primarily from Multiples Alternate Asset Management. (Pixabay)
Summary
Brahma AI’s latest funding, led by Multiples at a $2 billion valuation, will support R&D, global expansion and talent as the company builds an enterprise AI platform for content and digital humans.

Brahma AI, an AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content, has raised $150 million through the issuance of preferred shares, with a $100 million investment by Multiples Alternate Asset Management at a valuation of $2 billion.

The company has also garnered commitments from other financial and strategic investors, taking the round to over $150 million. This capital is being raised from a small group of financial and strategic investors from Europe, West Asia, and the United States, Brahma said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is currently in the process of finalizing allocations and documentation, and the overall round may conclude at about $200 million, according to Brahma. Its valuation reflects the scale the company has already reached, the depth of its technology platform and the size of the opportunity ahead, the company told Mint.

The global AI generated content market was valued at approximately $12.9 billion to $14.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to expand significantly to reach between $53.8 billion and $80.1 billion by the early 2030s, according to Grand View Research.

Some of its peers include Synthesia, HeyGen, ElevenLabs and Runway, according to online reports.

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AI platform

Established in 2024 by Prabhu Narasimhan, who also serves as the chief executive officer at the firm, Brahma AI began with the vision of bringing together the technology stack and capabilities developed across DNEG, Metaphysic and Prime Focus Technologies to build an AI-native platform for the world’s largest enterprises.

Under his leadership, Brahma AI has developed its AI-native platform around Brahma AI Core and Brahma AI Studio, secured major global customers and partnerships, and expanded the application of its technology across media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising.

Its global anchor customers include Warner Bros, the NBA and Mayo Clinic, while strategic distribution partners include Google, Hakuhodo and DNEG.

On a pro-forma basis for the businesses and technology brought together to create Brahma AI, revenue was about $45 million in 2024 and $74 million in 2025, and is tracking in excess of $130 million this year. Approximately 80% of revenue comes from 24 large enterprise customers, with relationships typically running three to five years.

The firm said it has high gross margins and, despite investing aggressively in R&D and growth, it is close to break-even.

Global expansion

“BRAHMA AI is reimagining the content supply chain in the age of AI. Built on a unique heritage of Hollywood-grade technology and enterprise innovation, the company is helping organizations unlock greater value through AI-powered content, intelligence, localization, digital humans, and workflow automation,” said Renuka Ramnath, founder, MD & CEO of Multiples.

Ramnath added that the investment is anchored in the belief that every business is becoming a content enterprise.

“Prabhu, Jo (Brahma’s co-founder & CTO) and the broader team bring a deep understanding of the industries they serve and have translated cutting-edge AI into highly relevant solutions, spanning enabling multilingual visual experiences for films to developing digital twins for physicians,” she said.

Also Read | For AI startups, venture capital shifts focus from growth to durable margins

The private equity firm will be an active partner as the company navigates the next phase of growth through investments in R&D, global market expansion, and talent & process build-out. It has all the ingredients required to build an enduring global institution in a category that is only beginning to take shape, Ramnath noted.

Brahma AI combines enterprise content intelligence and management with sophisticated AI creation technologies spanning visual AI, digital humans, voice and multilingual performance.

Jo Plaete, the co-founder & chief technology officer, heads Brahma AI’s technology and R&D division as the company continues to develop and expand its AI platform.

“What excites me most about this investment is what it allows us to build next. We are close to launching interactive digital humans, building Brahma AI to be model agnostic, and are taking our technology into entirely new use cases. Security, authenticity, and provenance are such an important part of what we are building,” Narasimhan said.

About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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