Brahma Kumaris Chief Dadi Ratanmohini passes away at 101; PM Modi and Amit Shah pay heartfelt tributes

Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday at the age of 101. Her demise has been widely mourned across political and spiritual circles, with tributes pouring in from PM Modi, and Amit Shah.

On Tuesday, Her body was brought to the organisation’s headquarters in Abu Road for final darshan, with cremation scheduled for April 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid glowing tributes to Dadi Ratanmohini, describing her as a "beacon of light, wisdom and compassion" whose life was rooted in deep faith, simplicity, and an unwavering commitment to service.

Modi acknowledged her outstanding leadership of the Brahma Kumaris' global movement and noted her humility, patience, and kindness as defining traits.

“Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out. She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.” PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow, highlighting her lifelong dedication to spiritual upliftment and her ability to inspire millions worldwide through her wisdom and compassion.

“Saddened by the passing of revered spiritual leader and the Chief Administrator of the Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji. A life dedicated to guiding people to spiritual upliftment Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji enlightened millions of lives across the world with her wisdom. She provided solace to the distressed soul with her compassion and the inner strength to the spiritual seekers with her inspiration. Her demise leaves behind a void that will continue to pain us. My deepest condolences to her followers at this hour of grief.”, the Union Home Minister wrote on X.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called her passing an irreparable loss to the spiritual world, while Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari described her life as an inspiration to society. The Brahma Kumaris organisation issued a statement honouring Dadi Ratanmohini’s century-long journey of spreading peace, love, and enlightenment.

Born on March 25, 1925, in Hyderabad, Sindh (now in Pakistan), Dadi Ratanmohini was drawn to spirituality from an early age. She joined the Brahma Kumaris at the age of 13 and played a pivotal role in shaping the institution over decades. Her contributions included mentoring young women in spiritual practice and expanding the organisation’s outreach, the oofficial website mentions.

As National Chairperson of the Brahma Kumaris Youth Division, she focused on empowering youth with human values and ethical living, the official website adds.