Brahma Kumaris Chief Dadi Ratanmohini passes away at 101; PM Modi and Amit Shah pay heartfelt tributes

Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday at the age of 101. Her demise has been widely mourned across political and spiritual circles, with tributes pouring in from PM Modi, and Amit Shah.

“Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out. She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.” PM Modi wrote on X.