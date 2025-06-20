Drug regulator pushes for Braille labelling on medicines
The plan is to initially make Braille labelling voluntary, giving drug makers time to switch. The move is also expected to help check counterfeit drugs, as Braille fonts are difficult to copy
New Delhi: India’s top drug regulator is evaluating a plan for Braille labelling on medicine packaging to improve accessibility for India's 4.95 million blind and 70 million visually impaired citizens, who struggle to identify crucial medication details, said an official aware of the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.