As India continues to fight the battle against covid-19, brands are finding ways to motivate consumers by celebrating the Good Samaritan who extended help for oxygen supply, hospital beds, food supply and medicines. PepsiCo India-owned mango drink Slice, for instance, has launched an Instagram augmented reality (AR) filter that changes its logo, albeit only digitally, to reveal an inspiring story of a covid warrior.

Users can log into their Instagram account and, using this filter, can scan any Slice logo present either on a product (the Slice bottle), billboard or brand's official social media handles. The logo will instantly transform into a small blurb of text with the name of a covid hero and his/her noble deed.

This initiative is a part of the brand's ‘Aam Nahi Khaas Ho Tum’ campaign that celebrates ordinary citizens who have helped others by providing free meals, free rides to hospitals or procuring beds, medicines and oxygen.

Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “We saw an army of citizens: young, old, men, women - all coming together to support each other. Through this campaign, we aim to recognize these covid heroes, and in our own way salute their indomitable spirit by putting up some of their stories in place of the brand logo across platforms, thereby reflecting their moments of courage and selflessness."

Recently, germ protection brand Dettol also replaced its iconic logo with stories and images of "covid protectors" who stepped up to help during India’s severe covid-19 wave. Dettol has curated 100 such stories of frontline workers as well as citizens who helped meet the demand for medical oxygen, provide ration kits and medicines to those in need, among others.

These four million special Dettol packs, which come with pictures of these heroes with a brief introduction of their noble work, are being sold across 500,000 stores across the country.

Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – health and nutrition, Reckitt said these packs will carry a message of hope across our country. “We believe these stories when shared, give a sense of much-needed optimism among those seeing them. Therefore, as a brand, we have for the first time in Dettol’s history, given up our logo to share their actions," he added.

Meanwhile, RSPL Ltd owned Ghadi detergent also covered the logo on its packs by printing a mask over it to encourage people to wear masks which came with a message “Bachaav Mein Hi Samajhdaari Hain" (it is sensible to take precautions), on every pack.

“In these troubled times, using our pack and then extending the campaign to other mediums seemed like the best way to bring about a change in behaviour and further build upon our connect with the massive consumer base," said Rahul Gyanchandani, joint managing director, RSPL.

In a pre-covid world, brands did experiment with logos and product packaging. Coca-Cola, for instance, replaced the brand name on one side of its bottle labels with words like 'Bhai', 'Didi', and 'Papa' as part of its global campaign 'Share a Coke', aimed to establish personal connect with the consumers. In 2009, Nestle launched ‘Me and Meri Maggi Stories’ campaign to commemorate the completion of the brand’s 25 years in India by putting the photos of consumers on the product packs.

Traditionally, brand assets like logos, mascots and labels have been sacrosanct, experts said, but in unprecedented times like these the messaging assumes greater importance for a brand to stay connected with consumers.

Shekhar Badve, founder-director, Lokusdesign noted that playing around with a logo is often considered a bold step by a brand. “Having said that, since these are established brands, replacing/hiding logo for a period of time is unlikely to hamper brand recall and probably will add an element of positivity in the consumer perception," he noted.

Badve’s only gripe is brands tend to do such activities as a one-off and often don’t build on it. “Such initiatives should not be used to attract more sales or buy customer loyalty. Ideally, such campaigns should be long-term which creates a sense of community which helps develop a deeper connect with the consumers," he added.

