Brands change logos to salute covid warriors, promote safety message

Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “We saw an army of citizens: young, old, men, women - all coming together to support each other. Through this campaign, we aim to recognize these covid heroes, and in our own way salute their indomitable spirit by putting up some of their stories in place of the brand logo across platforms, thereby reflecting their moments of courage and selflessness."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}