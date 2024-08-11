Brazil authorities recovering bodies from plane crash that killed 62

(Rewrites paragraph 1, adds nationality of some victims in paragraph 4) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Sebastian Rocandio

By Sebastian Rocandio

VINHEDO, Brazil, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian emergency crews on Saturday began to recover the remains of the victims of a plane crash in the town of Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo, that killed all 62 on board.

At least 31 bodies had been recovered by 1 p.m. (1600 GMT), the Sao Paulo state government said. The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot were identified, said Dario Pacheco, mayor of Vinhedo.

All the bodies are being moved to Sao Paulo's police morgue.

Four people with dual citizenship were among the victims, three Venezuelans and one Portuguese woman, said regional carrier Voepass, which operated the aircraft.

On Friday Voepass said the plane was carrying 57 passengers and four crew, but on Saturday the firm confirmed another unaccounted-for passenger had been on the flight, putting the number of casualties at 62.

Authorities are using seat assignments, physical characteristics, documents and belongings such as cell phones to identify the victims, firefighter Maycon Cristo said at the crash site.

"Once all this evidence has been collected, we will remove the victims from the wreckage and place them in the vehicle to be transported to Sao Paulo," he said.

Relatives of the victims were brought to Sao Paulo to provide DNA samples to aid in identification of the remains, said state civil defense coordinator Henguel Pereira.

The plane's so-called "black box" containing voice recordings and flight data was undergoing analysis, said Marcelo Moreno, the head of Brazilian aviation accident investigation center Cenipa, at a press conference in Vinhedo.

The plane, an ATR-72 turboprop, was bound for Sao Paulo from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, and crashed around 1:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) in Vinhedo, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo. Despite coming down in a residential area, no one on the ground was hurt.

The aircraft was flying normally until 1:21 p.m., when it stopped responding to calls, and radar contact was lost at 1:22 p.m., Brazil's air force said in a statement.

Pilots did not report an emergency or adverse weather conditions, the air force added.