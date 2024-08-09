Brazil food retailer Assai posts 21% profit decrease in Q2

ASSAI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Brazil food retailer Assai posts 21% profit decrease in Q2

Reuters
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Brazil food retailer Assai posts 21% profit decrease in Q2
Brazil food retailer Assai posts 21% profit decrease in Q2

(Adds earnings details, CFO quotes and context in paragraphs 3-10)

SÃO PAULO, August 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Assai posted on Thursday a 21.2% fall in its second-quarter net profit from the same period a year earlier.

Assai, which operates a chain of stores in a hybrid wholesale format, posted a net profit of 123 million reais ($22 million) for the quarter ended in June.

Chief Financial Officer Vitor Faga told Reuters the profit decrease came mainly due to higher tax benefits in the same period last year.

Assai's net revenue rose 11.8% year-on-year to 17.9 billion reais, with same store sales rising 2.9%, adjusted to calendar effects.

"This was another quarter that consolidates our growth path, especially related to hypermarket conversions," Faga said

Assai has been converting in the last two years almost 70 Extra hypermarkets it had purchased from GPA, with the inaugurations almost completed by now.

The firm said that sales per month in the 47 converted stores that are at a more advanced stage of maturation rose 5% from the last quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 1.29 billion reais, up 15.7%, with adjusted EBITDA margins rising 0.2 percentage points to 7.2%.

Assai, which has been focusing on lowering financial leverage after years of strong expansion, maintained its guidance to end 2024 with a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 3.2 times.

It stood at 3.65 times in the quarter, from 3.75 in the first three months of the year. ($1 = 5.5585 reais) (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:24 AM IST
HomeNewsBrazil food retailer Assai posts 21% profit decrease in Q2

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue