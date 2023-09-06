Extreme rainfall and strong winds triggered by an extratropical cyclone resulted in the loss of at least 21 lives in southern Brazil, officials said on September 6 and warned about potential for more flooding, reported AFP.

Governor Eduardo Leite at a press conference in the state of Rio Grande do Sul said that this storm is one of the deadliest incident to hit Brazil. He said, "We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21."

Approximately 6,000 individuals were compelled to evacuate their homes due to the storms that commenced on September 5. In under 24 hours, the state witnessed over 300 millimeters (nearly 12 inches) of rain, accompanied by hail, which resulted in floods and landslides, officials stated.

The small town of Mucum, with a population of 5,000, was especially affected. The Taquari river overflowed, submerging more than 85 percent of the city, and hundreds had to be rescued from their rooftops, reported GZH.

Mayor Mateus Trojan expressed concerns about the possibility of a rising death toll, stating, "There are still people missing. The death toll might climb higher. The town of Mucum as we knew it no longer exists."

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conveyed a message of solidarity with those impacted, affirming that the federal government is "ready to help."

The victims include a man who suffered an electrical shock in Passo Fundo and a couple whose car was swept away by a river as they attempted to cross a bridge in Ibiraiaras.

These storms impacted 67 municipalities, affecting over 52,000 people. The neighbouring state of Santa Catarina also recorded one fatality.

Rescue operations were conducted by hundreds of firefighters, along with military police and civil defence personnel. Helicopters were deployed to reach areas cut off by flooding. With further rainfall expected from September 7, authorities have warned of the potential for additional flooding.

Brazil has been witnessing a series of deadly weather events, and experts suggest that climate change is likely exacerbating these situations. Irregular housing developments in vulnerable areas are also contributing to the severity of these disasters. Approximately 9.5 million of Brazil's 203 million inhabitants reside in regions at high risk of flooding or landslides.

