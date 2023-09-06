Brazil news: Torrential rain, cyclonic wind claim 21 lives, more flooding expected2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
At least 21 people have died in southern Brazil due to extreme rainfall and strong winds caused by a cyclone, with more flooding expected.
Extreme rainfall and strong winds triggered by an extratropical cyclone resulted in the loss of at least 21 lives in southern Brazil, officials said on September 6 and warned about potential for more flooding, reported AFP.
