New Delhi: Brazil is looking to expand its energy partnership with India, from exploring for oil and gas in the Andaman basin to supplying more crude oil and sharing its experience in biofuels, Brazil’s ambassador to India, Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega, told Mint in an interview.
Responding to a query, Nóbrega said the country’s state-owned oil company Petrobras is mulling a role in deepwater exploration in the Andaman basin. The potential partnership is timely, as India looks to reduce its heavy dependence on imported crude and strengthen energy security amid growing uncertainty over global oil supplies.