New Delhi: Brazil is looking to expand its energy partnership with India, from exploring for oil and gas in the Andaman basin to supplying more crude oil and sharing its experience in biofuels, Brazil’s ambassador to India, Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega, told Mint in an interview.
New Delhi: Brazil is looking to expand its energy partnership with India, from exploring for oil and gas in the Andaman basin to supplying more crude oil and sharing its experience in biofuels, Brazil’s ambassador to India, Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega, told Mint in an interview.
Responding to a query, Nóbrega said the country’s state-owned oil company Petrobras is mulling a role in deepwater exploration in the Andaman basin. The potential partnership is timely, as India looks to reduce its heavy dependence on imported crude and strengthen energy security amid growing uncertainty over global oil supplies.
Responding to a query, Nóbrega said the country’s state-owned oil company Petrobras is mulling a role in deepwater exploration in the Andaman basin. The potential partnership is timely, as India looks to reduce its heavy dependence on imported crude and strengthen energy security amid growing uncertainty over global oil supplies.
Petrobras, which had largely focussed on its home market in recent years because of financial pressures, is now in a stronger position to expand overseas, Nóbrega said in an interview. “The company is already more solid, financially solid. So, I think they are planning to go abroad again.”
Petrobras already has a technology arrangement with state-owned Oil India Ltd, but has yet to participate in India’s hydrocarbon block auctions.
The government has been inviting global players to participate in the auctions for the hydrocarbon blocks under India's open access licensing policy.
The timing is crucial for India, which imports 90% of its oil. The US-Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have heightened concerns over the country's energy security.
- Petrobras is considering deepwater exploration in the Andaman Basin, Brazil’s ambassador to India says.
- Brazilian crude imports into India surged 653% in April-August to $3.21 billion.
- Petrobras, now financially stronger, is planning overseas expansion again, the ambassador says.
- India imports 90% of its oil; the closure of the Strait of Hormuz deepens energy security worries.
- The Andaman basin may hold 371 million tonnes of oil equivalent; viability unproven.
Brazil is now already a much bigger supplier of crude oil to India. Imports from the South American country surged 653% year-on-year to $3.21 billion during April-August, according to commerce ministry data, underscoring its growing importance to India's energy needs.
India's Andaman-Nicobar basin is estimated to have around 371 million tonnes of oil equivalent (including oil as well as gas), with Oil India’s recent test drills confirming presence of natural gas and good prospects for crude.
Queries mailed to Petrobras remained unanswered until press time.
Brazil has also boosted crude oil supplies to India, as the country looks to diversify its markets.
“I think this is multi-pronged (approach). One very simple idea of cooperation in energy is the fact that you have increased your exports from Brazil. Brazil is now the fourth or fifth largest supplier of crude,” said Nóbrega, adding that the country was, of course, only a distant fourth or fifth largest.
The Ambassador asserted that bilateral ties go beyond trade.
Indian firms are exploring for oil in Brazil, and Brazil could help India with deep-sea drilling in the Andaman and Nicobar waters, where most of the new oil and gas is expected to be found, he said.
Oil India as well as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) Ltd are currently involved in hydrocarbon exploration in the Andaman basin.
Oil India has so far made two discoveries of potential natural gas presence in the basin. In June, Oil India discovered natural gas in the Sri Vijayapuram-3 well, about 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands, at a water depth of 355 metres. In September last year, the company had discovered natural gas at the Vijayapuram-2 exploratory well in the Andaman shallow offshore block.
The Ambassador's comments come as India's 10th round of hydrocarbon block auctions under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy is underway. The deadline for submitting bids for the deep- and ultra-deepwater blocks is 10 December.
Nóbrega noted that in February last year, when the Petrobras chief executive officer, Magda Chambriard, visited India, she had spoken to the minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian energy firms about prospective technological cooperation in offshore deep-sea exploration.
Biofuel push
Beyond energy exploration, Brazil's experience in biofuels could also offer India a hand in its green fuel push.
The South American country, a top producer of sugar, is a pioneer in biofuel adoption by blending ethanol with petrol. Brazil had launched its Proálcool programme way back in 1975 to reduce its crude oil imports by turning surplus sugarcane into fuel. In August 2025, the country had hiked its fuel blending mandate to 30% (E30). And year later, the country raised the level to 32% (E32) for 180 days, a decision it is set to review.
And, as early as 2003, Volkswagen do Brasil, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, introduced the first flex-fuel vehicle in Brazil on a commercial basis, allowing engines to run on any petrol-ethanol mixture, up to 100% ethanol, commonly known as E100.
On ethanol-blended fuel pricing, Nóbrega said there is a significant differential between ethanol-blended fuel and 100% ethanol-based fuel used in flex-fuel vehicles in Brazil. The price of petrol, or gasoline, in Brazil is currently around Brazilian Real (BRL) 6.47 ($1.14) per litre, while that of the 100% ethanol-based variant is BRL 4.17 ($0.73).
“First, regarding the price relative to the energy content of ethanol, in Brazil, this was solved by regulation. You know that, by law in Brazil, there must be a certain difference between the price of one litre of ethanol and one litre of petrol. So, this takes care of the issue of paying more for less,” he said.
Brazil was the co-founder of the Global Biofuels Alliance, along with India, Indonesia, the US and others.