Brazil senator drops proposal to tax low-cost online orders from bill
BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Brazil senator drops proposal to tax low-cost online orders from bill
(Adds details, Senate president comments in paragraphs 3 and 4)
(Adds details, Senate president comments in paragraphs 3 and 4)
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.