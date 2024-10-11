Brazil starts blocking irregular online gambling as concern rises over addiction

AP
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:07 PM IST
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil on Friday started blocking over 2,000 gambling websites designated as irregular, part of a push by the government to regulate the sector, after concern rose about gambling addicts, especially vulnerable people.

Authorities have begun enforcing a law signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in December 2023, regulating and taxing betting companies.

Currently, 96 companies which hold 210 gambling websites remain active. The federal government said in a statement that these firms have demonstrated a willingness to comply with the new legislation and can operate until the end of the year, while their license applications are reviewed.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, companies granted operational clearance will be required to pay 30 million reais ($ 5.3 million) and permanently comply with federal rules to curb fraud, money laundering, and abusive advertisements in order to remain in business.

Dario Durigan, executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, was quoted as saying the government expects to protect players’ integrity with these measures.

Brazil authorized online betting in 2018, but the lack of regulation has raised concerns among finance and health authorities. Psychiatrists have reported an increase in gambling addiction, while banks have noted a rise in related expenses.

The Central Bank of Brazil estimates that Brazilians wager about 20 billion reais ($3.5 billion) on bets each month. That includes beneficiaries of the cash-transfer federal welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Grant), who spent 3 billion reais ($530 million) on online gambling in August.

In late September, the federal government announced plans to implement measures to prevent welfare benefits from being used for gambling. These programs were designed to ensure food security and meet the basic needs of vulnerable families.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:07 PM IST
