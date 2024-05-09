Brazil’s Central Bank Is Set to Slow Pace of Rate Cuts After Changing Guidance
Brazil’s central bank will likely slow the pace of monetary easing after policymakers evoked growing economic and fiscal uncertainties to back off their guidance for an additional half-point cut to the benchmark interest rate.
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank will likely slow the pace of monetary easing after policymakers evoked growing economic and fiscal uncertainties to back off their guidance for an additional half-point cut to the benchmark interest rate.