Brazil’s Sabesp Said to Be Privatized in $2.7 Billion Offering

(Bloomberg) -- The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest and most populous, is giving up control of water utility Sabesp in a jumbo stock offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The state government is selling 191,713,044 existing shares at 67 reais apiece, said the people, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public yet. An additional allotment of 28,756,956 shares is also being fully sold at the same price, pushing the total raised to about 14.8 billion reais ($2.7 billion), the people said.

The price represents a discount from current levels — Sabesp shares are currently trading at around 81.94 reais.

The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment, neither did the Sao Paulo state government. Local media reported on the pricing earlier Thursday.

The transaction is Latin America’s biggest share sale since the offering that privatized Eletrobras, another utility, in mid-2022. It comes as activity in local equity capital markets slumps and Brazilian stocks lag most major global indexes this year amid high interest rates and persistent concerns about the country’s fiscal outlook.

Sole bidder

Equatorial Energia SA, a Brazilian power company that expanded into sanitation two years ago, now has a 15% stake in Sabesp. Investors snapped up another 17% of the utility, formally known as Cia. de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo.

Equatorial emerged as the sole bidder in the first part of the offering, which was supposed to select two key shareholders that would offer investors competing books to complete the sale.

The lack of competition for a so-called anchor stake was a setback for Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, who has vowed to privatize companies to reduce public debt and improve service. The governor, who served as infrastructure minister during Jair Bolsonaro’s government, is seen as a potential presidential candidate in Brazil’s 2026 elections.

The sale, which was fully secondary, was handled by Banco BTG Pactual SA, UBS BB Investment Bank, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Banco Itau BBA SA. Joint bookrunners included Bradesco BBI, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., J. Safra, Morgan Stanley, Santander and XP Inc.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com